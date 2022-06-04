AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADTH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $110,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

