Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.