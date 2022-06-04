Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

