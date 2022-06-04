Aeternity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and $1.16 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,255,786 coins and its circulating supply is 355,434,842 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

