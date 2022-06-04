Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

