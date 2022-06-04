Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:APIGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 456,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,253. Agora has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Agora (NASDAQ:APIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agora by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Agora by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

