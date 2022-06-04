Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

AIRI stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

