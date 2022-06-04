Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. Airspan Networks reported sales of $42.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $202.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $259.20 million, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 33,000 shares of Airspan Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

MIMO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. 32,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,326. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

