Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives $22.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AIXXF stock remained flat at $$29.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

