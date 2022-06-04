Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 307,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

