Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.98

Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.98 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.96). Albion Technology & General VCT shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.26. The company has a market capitalization of £122.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Margaret Payn purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,014.18 ($7,609.03).

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

