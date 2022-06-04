Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Tops $38.72 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $38.72 million and $1.77 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.58 or 0.00099636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,522,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,031 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

