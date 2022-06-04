Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $56,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $273.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

