Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 1,166 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $16,755.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALKT opened at $14.34 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 947,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

