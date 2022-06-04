Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $115.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.90.

ALLE opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Allegion has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allegion by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

