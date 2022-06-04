Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.28 Million

Analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $766.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $762.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $746.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

ALLE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.44. 1,287,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $9,426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

