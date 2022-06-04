Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

