Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
