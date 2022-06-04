American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of AAL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.22. 46,192,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,249,200. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

