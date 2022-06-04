American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NYSE AEO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

