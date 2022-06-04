American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.

AEO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

