American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$4.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.73. 59,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company has a market cap of C$293.72 million and a P/E ratio of -36.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

