Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

