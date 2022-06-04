Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $182.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year sales of $748.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.30 million to $765.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $817.28 million, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXSL traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $25.11. 290,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

