Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.92). Roku posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,809. Roku has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.