Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Veru reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 17,954,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,011,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of -0.58.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

