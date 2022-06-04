Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 883.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

