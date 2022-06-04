Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Cabot reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

