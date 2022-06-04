Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Field Trip Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

