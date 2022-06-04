Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.69. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.