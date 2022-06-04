Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $279.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.66 million to $280.82 million. MongoDB reported sales of $198.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.13. 2,349,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.16.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

