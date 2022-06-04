Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $146.71

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

AN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 565,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,914. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AutoNation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

