Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $146.71

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.71.
AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
AN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 565,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,914. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AutoNation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
