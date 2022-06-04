Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$15.25

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Insiders have sold a total of 11,936 shares of company stock worth $172,323 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.55. 295,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.