Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$55.86

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.86.

Several analysts have commented on EIF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EIF stock opened at C$46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 4.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

