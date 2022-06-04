Analyzing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.85 million ($0.77) -1.75 Mesoblast $7.46 million 57.90 -$98.81 million ($0.70) -4.74

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.52%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 178.61%. Given BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -323.16% -47.21% Mesoblast -921.09% -16.45% -12.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesoblast beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection; Rexlemestrocel-L to treat advanced chronic heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

