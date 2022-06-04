AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stake Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of AngioDynamics worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.21 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

