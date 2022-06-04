Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.41.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $902,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

