Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.63. Anthem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.40- EPS.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $493.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $190,648,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

