Anyswap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $650,529.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $89.94 million and approximately $650,529.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00016311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.27 or 0.04456076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00416933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.