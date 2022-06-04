ApeCoin (APE) Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $163.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00020529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00331283 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00426406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

