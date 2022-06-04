Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($61.29) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

APEMY opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aperam has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

