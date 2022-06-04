Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

