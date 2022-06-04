apricus wealth LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.81. 261,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

