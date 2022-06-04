Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 12.4% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.80. 67,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,141,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after buying an additional 1,044,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 1,800,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

