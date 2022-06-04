Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.