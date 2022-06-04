Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.43

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 29796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Archrock alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 341.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archrock by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Archrock by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,475 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.