Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $680,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,463,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ANET opened at $103.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 598.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

