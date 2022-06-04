Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.03. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 327,291 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

