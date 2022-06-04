AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £115 ($145.50) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($139.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($120.19) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($145.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($132.52).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £104.42 ($132.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of £104.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,288.81. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a 12 month high of £110 ($139.17).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

