AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

