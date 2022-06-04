Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 202,844 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

